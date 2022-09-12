Dancing with the Burlington Stars hit the stage Sunday

Dancing with the Burlington Stars
Dancing with the Burlington Stars
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday night, dancers dazzled a huge audience at the Flynn Theater, all for a good cause. That’s our own Darren Perron wowing the crowd at Dancing With The Burlington Stars. Six teams competed on stage to help raise funds for the Vermont Association for The Blind and Visually Impaired. Whichever team raises the most funds online, wins the Fan Favorite Award.

We think however, Darren ought to take home the coveted “mirror ball” after watching the toe tapping performance along with professional dance instructor Brea McBride. To donate, go online at VABVI.ORG

