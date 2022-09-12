Does Burlington need more city-owned surveillance cameras?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Will there be double the number of city-owned security cameras in Burlington? The City Council could tackle that issue Monday night. The idea got mixed reviews from people we spoke with downtown.

Just last week, the Burlington Police Department noted that they utilize private businesses’ cameras frequently to help identify suspects.

Now, a proposal from the Weinberger administration would help the city bolster its arsenal of city-owned cameras.

Currently, there are 200 cameras in the city, and the proposal would add 100 more.

“I think it’s necessary that they do it because they don’t have the eyes of the police department out on the street anymore. So, I think it’s something that they must do. We’ve just done the same thing in our store; we’ve added a bunch of new cameras,” said Mark Bouchett, who co-owns Homeport, a store in downtown Burlington.

While Bouchett is in favor of the addition, he says it also comes with a tradeoff of privacy. He says if they are installed, he hopes the cameras are audited to see if they’re actually being utilized.

Others out in Burlington Monday said they want to know if the existing ones have been beneficial in helping the police catch criminals before being in favor of more.

“It makes me feel I’m being watched more, more than anything. I feel like there’s better ways and resources that money can be spent on, like how to deal with people that are messing up or otherwise clean up the streets,” said Aron Vanbenthuysen of Burlington.

“The cameras alone won’t make me feel safer. If there’s action to actually do something about theft and different situations that arise, I think that would be more helpful,” said Annika Rundberg of Winooski.

The city would be looking to place the cameras in areas such as the marinas, Leddy Park and at the intersection of Church and Main streets.

Some who spend lots of time downtown weren’t sure if more oversight would help everyone.

“Those hundred cameras create paranoia, create disclosure and problems for certain people but at the same time they fix problems for other people, so it could go one or two ways, you know?” said Jared Forsythe of Burlington.

Others say it would make people feel safer.

“Yes, it all helps. The more eyes, the better off you are in terms of things going on,” said Jud Lawrie of Essex.

“I do understand there’s a lot of crime that if you don’t have the cameras, it would go unnoticed. At least it’s helpful if someone got hurt or someone got attacked. It sounds like it would be a big investment, it would be a small one compared to what could happen to someone and not help them,” said Jacob Wing of Barre.

If approved, it would cost $425,000 for the additional cameras and upgrading the system so all cameras could hold 90 days of surveillance footage. Some of that would come from carryover budget money.

As for where the city councilors stand, Democrats I spoke to Monday said they feel like it’s good to have more oversight to help catch criminals, while some Progressives worry more surveillance will negatively impact people who are already struggling.

