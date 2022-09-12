Health care regulators slash budget requests for UVM Health Network hospitals

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The head of the University of Vermont Health Network is slamming health care regulators over budget cuts.

The Green Mountain Care Board was considering a nearly 20% increase for the state’s largest hospital, but that amount was cut by nearly one-third.

Health care regulators on Monday issued decisions on two of Vermont’s largest hospital budgets.

“The whole decision is very, very concerning,” said Dr. John Brumsted, the CEO of the UVM Health Network.

The UVM Medical Center asked for a 19.9% increase in what they charge insurance companies. They were granted 14.7%.

The Central Vermont Medical Center asked for 14.5% and was allowed 12.5%.

Both are part of the UVM Health Network. Leaders say their original asks had razor-thin margins and they are dealing with systemic issues, including acute workforce challenges, medical inflation and strained long-term care and mental health systems.

“The challenges we will face as a result of some of these will cause a greater backlog in access pressures from patients seeking emergency department care mental health care,” said Mike Del Trecco of the Vermont Hospital and Health Systems Association.

This isn’t the first time regulators have cut UVM’s ask. Brumsted wrote to regulators in 2018 over what he calls random budget cuts. He says this decision is another example of that.

“This is a pattern and today’s meeting and more deliberations is just more of the same,” Brumsted said.

The Green Mountain Care Board was not available for an interview, but in a statement, Interim Chair Jessica Holmes said, in part: “Every year, we work hard to balance cost containment with the need to ensure that Vermont’s hospitals have the resources necessary to provide high-quality care in their communities. This year, we paid close attention to restoring the financial stability of the hospital system and preserving access to care.”

The regulatory body is faced with competing interests of containing runaway health care costs and maintaining health care access and quality.

But while the cost of health care continues to rise, regulators, hospitals and the Agency of Human Services are still attempting systemic reform to make hospital spending sustainable.

For now, the UVM Health Network will head back to the drawing board and redraw a spending plan in line with what regulators approved.

