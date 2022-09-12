Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Northwestern Vermont

The Vermont Health Department is investigating a cluster of patients who tested positive for...
The Vermont Health Department is investigating a cluster of patients who tested positive for Legionnaires' disease. - File photo(CNN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Health Department is investigating a cluster of patients who tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease.

Five patients who reside in Franklin or Grand Isle county tested positive for Legionella in August.

Health officials say there is no known common source of exposure among the five patients, although all of them spent time in Franklin County during their incubation periods.

Legionnaires’ disease is a bacterial pneumonia spread by inhaling droplets of contaminated water. It can be fatal.

Signs and symptoms can include cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headache and fever. Most people get sick within 10 days of exposure, though the incubation period can be as long as 14 days.

Click here for more from the Vermont Department of Health.

Back in 1977, just one year after the bacteria was first discovered, there was a major outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at what was then called the Medical Center Hospital in Burlington. More than 50 people were sickened and 17 died. The outbreak was traced back to the air conditioning system on the hospital campus.

Related Stories:

Legionella found in water at CVPH; no illness reported

Report: NH Legionnaires’ outbreak resulted in up to 49 cases

NH requiring more Legionnaires’ disease tests at hotel

NH resort owner calls for state to remove Legionnaires’ signs

NH Legionnaires’ investigation winds down with no new cases

NH hotel told to fix Legionella bacteria problem, notify guests

NH officials: 2 more Legionnaires’ cases reported

NH health officials: 12 now confirmed with Legionnaires disease

NH health officials investigating Legionnaires’ disease cluster

4 Legionnaires’ cases originated in New Hampshire beach town

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Vermont Warden Service is investigating a hunting-related shooting incident off Main Road...
1 in critical condition following hunting-related shooting
A wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 in Milton sent three people to the hospital.
Wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 sends 3 drivers to hospital
Dancing with the Burlington Stars
Dancing with the Burlington Stars coming to the Flynn Sunday
File photo
Construction progress on Autoroute 35 to Montreal
Catamount Community Forest
‘Adaptive Silviculture’ project is coming to the Catamount Community Forest

Latest News

Beverly Ross
Search over: Missing Ferrisburgh woman found safe
Months after the first nominating contests of the 2022 midterm season, New Hampshire, Delaware...
What to watch in last multistate primaries of midterm season
A wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 in Milton sent three people to the hospital.
Wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 sends 3 drivers to hospital
carwreck
Wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 sends 3 drivers to hospital