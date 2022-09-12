Man dies in ATV crash in Bristol after rollover

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - An ATV crash in bristol leaves one man dead.

Vermont State Police say a little before 8 pm Sunday night troopers responded to the crash in the woods off Colin Drive in Bristol, Vermont.

Police say, Matthew White, 54, was driving his ATV up a hill while marking the trail for later hunting when the machine overturned and landed on him.

White died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing but police say impairment is not suspected to be a factor.

