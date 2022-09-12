North Country EMS squad aims for change as 1st responder suicide rates rise

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Since the pandemic started, suicide rates among first responders are rising. But this has been a silent issue in the industry since long before that. Now, one North Country EMS squad hopes to make a change after suicide hit close to home.

Five years ago, the Elizabethtown-Lewis Emergency Squad lost one of its own to suicide.

“You’re not the same person,” said Bryse Taylor, the EMS coordinator for Essex County. “Whether you work in a big city or a small town, it can impact somebody you care about.”

The job is a tough one and responders often put themselves second to helping a person dealing with an emergency.

“That kind of shield of everything is OK, we are here, we’re the responders-- that kind of lasts four to six hours and then when I’m home, on my own after the shift it hits me,” said Jane Boxall, an EMT.

Day after day, no matter what the previous day had to offer, they come in and serve their communities.

“Some of the stuff we will carry for literally the rest of our lives,” Taylor said.

Suicide rates among first responders are increasing but struggling mentally isn’t something new to the field. The crew in Elizabethtown says it’s only gotten worse since the pandemic and it’s something that often stays silent.

“That stigma of like, I’m wearing a uniform, I’m wearing a badge and I should be able to manage this,” said Jackie Torrance, a retired EMT and an Essex County mental health counselor who specializes in first responder mental health.

The CDC says first responders are at an elevated risk of suicide because of their work environment, culture, stress or personal life problems.

“I mean, lots of us have PTSD. It’s physically and emotionally, it’s a stressful job,” Boxall said.

To keep them healthy, Torrance says it’s best to talk about those experiences.

“Suicide is a permanent solution to a truly temporary problem. There is always going to be someone that can help you,” Torrance said.

Those who work in emergency services need to find healthy ways to cope, and that could be relying on one another.

“It’s great camaraderie,” Boxall said.

In Essex County, they are working to develop a 988 line and say there are plenty of services offered to the community to anyone who needs them.

Focusing on first responders, they created a mental health first aid team that will respond to critical incidents and help the responders on the scene.

“We are very silent on our mental health and it’s, unfortunately, taking people’s lives, so we need to start talking,” said Melanie Lincoln, an advanced EMT.

Their message to the community is to remember we are all humans.

“Yes, we show up and we are wearing a uniform and we get out of the truck but we are human beings too and we are impacted by what we see,” Taylor said.

