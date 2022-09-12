Person of interest in Burlington homicide in court for separate shooting case

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The man who police say is a person of interest in a Burlington homicide investigation was back in court on Monday.

Abdiaziz Abdhikadir, 19, was arrested in July for shooting into a Colchester home in 2021. No one was hit.

But he’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George says Monday’s hearing discussed bail and conditions of release.

That is because by statute, if a case has not gone to trial within 60 days of arraignment, defendants who were held without bail can be set free.

However, George says he won’t be let out until a responsible adult is approved.

“We would do everything that we can short of a hold without bail either to keep him in custody in jail or in custody in somebody’s actual physical custody that we trust, so it’s a high burden because we do believe he’s a risk to the community if he’s out,” George said.

Abdhikadir remains a person of interest in the death of Hussein Mubarak in July. He was shot to death on Luck Street.

Abdhikadir is expected back in court later this month for the Colchester house shooting.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.