Search over: Missing Ferrisburgh woman found

FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing elderly woman from Ferrisburgh has been found.

We are still working to gather details about where she was found and her condition.

Monday afternoon, Vermont State Police put out a call to the public to help them track down the missing woman.

Beverly Ross, 81, disappeared from her home on Route 7 in Ferrisburgh at about 9 a.m. Monday.

There were concerns for Ross’ welfare because her family says she has dementia and mobility issues.

At about 2 p.m., WCAX News learned Ross was found. We will update you when we learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.