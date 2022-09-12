Raising funds to help veterans in Montpelier

Montpelier
Montpelier(WCAX)
By Kiana Burks
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - In Montpelier the Veterans of Foreign Wars POST 792 held an event to commemorate 9/11. Members of the organization and their families gathered to take part in their 6th annual barbecue and corn hole tournament.

The significance of 911 is very important to veterans.9/11 holds a special place in our lives because we remember where we were that day. Personally, I was already deployed. I was in the middle east,” said Rhett Bessey department of Vermont State commander.

The event is meant to raise money and support for Vermont Veterans and stands as a way to remember the day and the sacrifices veterans, active-duty service members and first responders made when the attack happened.

“We simply can’t forget that it happened. it’s important to commemorate this day in this way because we simply can’t forget that it happened. it’s good to keep the memories of all of all our fallen firefighters, policemen, service members that have died since 911 in our hearts and share our own memories,” said Heather Forsyth, the Post Commander.

People there say that they were proud to be able to commemorate the day with their colleagues and families and are hoping they will be able to continue the tradition for years to come.

