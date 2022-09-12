Renovated former hospital now housing for firefighters

PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - An old hospital is getting new life while helping retain and recruit firefighters.

The Vermont Fire Academy is based in Pittsford which can be up to two hours away from many fire departments across the state. The distance has made it difficult for firefighters to get the necessary training and hard to incentivize them to attend optional ones.

To help decrease the commute time and encourage more attendance, the Vermont Fire Academy has opened dorms. What once was a hospital to treat tuberculosis patients and then an administrative building is now a brand new dorm for firefighters, ready for use at just the right time.

“If we can take down the barriers to receiving that training, providing better access to the campus does that so hopefully we can help with that recruitment effort by making it easier for people to get their training,” said Micahel Scaza, the Vermont Fire Academy’s acting chief of training.

Scaza said some training is done on the road, but there are certifications that require presence at the academy. But there hasn’t been lodging until now.

Williston Fire Capt. Prescott Nadeau says he and his crew would have to make the nearly three-hour round trip which cut short an eight-hour training day.

“They’re taking their personal vehicles. Often that meant that members would choose either not to attend the training or be very selective as to the trainings they chose to attend,” Nadeau said.

Scaza said creating lodging was the next step in the Fire Academy’s plan to evolve and grow. The project took 12 to 14 months to complete and cost $2 million, funded through the Legislature’s capital appropriation.

“We typically see over 1,000 students a year across the state. So hopefully we’ll be able to grow that number,” said Scaza.

The creation of the dorm comes at a time when staffing shortages are impacting industries across Vermont, and the fire service is no different.

Scaza said they see shortages of personnel in both career and volunteer staffing.

In Williston, which hired nine career firefighters on Town Meeting Day to combat staffing shortages, Nadeau says he’s already seeing the impacts of having lodging at the academy.

“We were able to achieve that nine personnel recruits school that we were able to spin up could have been much harder had it not been for the easy facilitation for staying overnight for that training,” Nadeau said.

Nadeau adds there’s an optional training soon and he knows five staff members plan to attend but notes usually only one or two would sign up in the past due to the long distance.

Scaza says the dorm has been open since February 2022 and has already housed more than 300 firefighters and they expect to see that number continue to grow.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.