Royal Connection: Love of country and jam

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Her Majesty’s passing hits especially close to home for one business owner in Windsor.

“To hear the news on that day was definitely a huge surprise and was super sad,” Vicky Allard said.

Allard grew up in England before moving to the United States in 1999. She says the queen’s consistent reign, which spanned seven decades, is what she most appreciates.

“And to be a reference point throughout what was often many changes in leadership on the prime ministerial side. To always have that consistent leader there she was able to help the country navigate through some tough times,” Allard said.

Allard owns Blake Hill Preserves in Windsor, a jam, marmalade and condiment business she started with her husband. Sweet savory and spicy jams are their specialty, and a daily staple for Queen Elizabeth II.

“She loved to have jam sandwiches every day. Apparently, strawberry jam sandwiches were her absolute favorite,” Allard said.

It’s a fact that was highlighted, along with Her Majesty’s sense of humor and smile, during the Queen’s Jubilee back in June. Sweet spreads are a classic British tradition for many families including Allard’s.

“Between lunchtime and dinner, you would have a cup of tea and a jam sandwich and that was just family tradition with respect to getting together,” Allard said.

And now she’s built a business around it, which is getting ready to expand. Allard and her husband were named Vermont’s Small Business Persons of the Year. She credits her team but says she also had strong women to admire and inspire along the way.

“This was somebody you could look up to and you could see her resilience, her consistency and her leadership at a time when often there weren’t many women in leadership figures,” she said.

As for a special edition of jam honoring the Queen, Allard says that is likely down the road however they say at this point in time, the focus should be on celebrating her life and her impact on the world.

