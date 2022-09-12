St. Johnsbury woman faces multiple charges

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Johnsbury woman was arrested Saturday on multiple charges, including fentanyl trafficking.

St. Johnsbury Police say there were three active arrest warrants out for Michelle Deaette, 30. When they arrested her, they say she had 25 bags of suspected fentanyl and stolen credit cards and checks.

Police say the warrants for her arrest were for failure to comply with the sex offender registry, identity theft and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.

Deaette was held at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on $2,000 bail.

