Vt. attorney general charges 4 with neglect of vulnerable adults

Four caregivers of vulnerable adults have been charged with neglect by the Vermont Attorney...
Four caregivers of vulnerable adults have been charged with neglect by the Vermont Attorney General's Office. - File photo(unsplash.com)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Four caregivers of vulnerable adults have been charged with neglect by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office.

David Mumley, 29, formerly of Swanton, faces felony counts for neglect, Medicaid fraud and voyeurism, and misdemeanor counts for unlawful restraint, neglect and abuse of a vulnerable adult.

His wife, Heather Mumley, 30, faces misdemeanor counts of neglect and unlawful restraint.

Elsewhere in Franklin County, Krystal Grenier, 30, of Milton, is charged with neglect and Medicaid fraud.

Her husband, Nicholas Grenier, 29, also faces charges of neglect.

If you suspect a vulnerable adult is being neglected or abused, you can reach out to adult protective services at 1-800-564-1612.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Vermont Warden Service is investigating a hunting-related shooting incident off Main Road...
1 in critical condition following hunting-related shooting
A wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 in Milton sent three people to the hospital.
Wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 sends 3 drivers to hospital
One man was killed in an ATV rollover crash in Bristol.
Man killed in ATV rollover crash in Bristol
Beverly Ross
Search over: Missing Ferrisburgh woman found safe
Dancing with the Burlington Stars
Dancing with the Burlington Stars coming to the Flynn Sunday

Latest News

Abdiaziz Abdhikadir
Person of interest in Burlington homicide in court for separate shooting case
mm
Legionnaires' disease cluster found in Northwestern Vermont
A North Country EMS squad is hoping to make changes after suicide hit close to home.
North Country EMS squad aims for change as 1st responder suicide rates rise
The Vermont Health Department is investigating a cluster of patients who tested positive for...
Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Northwestern Vermont