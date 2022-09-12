Vt. attorney general charges 4 with neglect of vulnerable adults

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Four caregivers of vulnerable adults have been charged with neglect by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office.

David Mumley, 29, formerly of Swanton, faces felony counts for neglect, Medicaid fraud and voyeurism, and misdemeanor counts for unlawful restraint, neglect and abuse of a vulnerable adult.

His wife, Heather Mumley, 30, faces misdemeanor counts of neglect and unlawful restraint.

Elsewhere in Franklin County, Krystal Grenier, 30, of Milton, is charged with neglect and Medicaid fraud.

Her husband, Nicholas Grenier, 29, also faces charges of neglect.

If you suspect a vulnerable adult is being neglected or abused, you can reach out to adult protective services at 1-800-564-1612.

