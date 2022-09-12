Vt. expert on diplomacy calls recent Russian action a war crime
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An expert on diplomacy from our region says Russia is engaging in war crimes in Ukraine.
Ukrainian forces regained control of a large swath of territory in the country’s northeast. Russian troops, who have been bombarding the large city of Kharkiv, were forced to retreat.
But before they left, they launched a missile strike on a water supply and a power plant, and the weather is turning cold.
Lasha Tchantouridze, an expert on diplomacy at Norwich University, calls that a war crime.
