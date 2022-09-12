Vt. National Guard holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

SOUTH BURLINGTON Vt. (WCAX) - As people all over America remembered what happened at the World Trade Center on 9/11, the Vermont National Guard found its own way to honor those who perished 21 years ago.

The Guard held a 9/11 remembrance ceremony after hosting a community event at their base. Several speakers walked up to the podium to talk about the long after-effects of that day. One of those speakers was a survivor, retired Port Authority employee Michael Hurley from New York. He talked about the events before and after the planes hit the buildings that he says will never leave his mind.

“People were calling me, where’s my husband, where’s my boyfriend, where’s my son, I never knew so many people had my cellphone number. It was very hard for me to talk to them because I had no real information. I know what they want. They want me to say they’re right here. We know where he is, he’s in the hospital, but I had nothing to tell them,” Hurley explained.

“Those we lost, moms, dads, daughters, sons, friends, co-workers, and neighbors. I know those families carry this loss with them every single day,” said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

The Guard ended the event with Vermont Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight giving Hurley a gift of appreciation for what he endured that day.

