Vt. National Guard welcomes thousands of community members at open house

SOUTH BURLINGTON Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard on Sunday opened its gates to the public in what they are calling their community event, picking 9/11 to take the time to educate Vermonters on what they do out in the field.

Airmen and soldiers said it’s nice to let their hair down to show people what they do.

“Our airmen and soldiers are members of the community. They are regular people, brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, just like everybody else. This is a great opportunity to have kind of a relaxed, casual environment, and be able to just enjoy things,” Lt. Shane Phipps said.

By the first hour, more than 1,000 people hit the parking lot to join in the fun, and a total of 6,000 community members took advantage of the festivities throughout the day.

People were given free range to explore equipment that the guard uses out in the field. Mike Cronin traveled from New Hampshire to see the F-35 jets that he says go over his house.

“These planes fly over our house in northern New Hampshire when they do their training. We get the opportunity to hear them, sometimes get a peek of them with the binoculars as they are flying over. But to be able to see them close up is what we are really here for,” Cronin said.

Many kids came to the event with their parents to explore the base. Some came because they want to follow in the Guard’s footsteps, and some just showed up to have a good time.

“I came down because I’ve had a general love for all things military and aviation. When I heard I could see things that were both I had to jump on the bandwagon,” explained Terrell Houston of Swanton.

“Oh it was good, we got to shoot at things and fly in through these squares. I was really bad at it, but my friend did really good,” said Saroura Britt of South Burlington.

The Guard says this is the first time in a couple of years that they opened their doors to the public. They said they were thrilled to have so much support from the community.

