Wrong way driver on I-89N sends three drivers to the hospital

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A wrong way crash on Interstate 89 in Milton, Vermont has three people in the hospital.

State Police received a call about a car traveling south in the north bound lane in Milton just before 11 pm Sunday night.

When troopers arrived multiple vehicles we’re off the road, one was on fire with an unconscious driver trapped inside. All involved vehicles were totaled.

The interstate was shut down north of exit 17 for about three hours while the scene was processed.

The accident is still under investigation and he condition of the drivers is unknown.

Police have identified three people involved in this crash, 43-year-old Ernest Yangassa of Colcehster, 18-year-old Veronica Valliere of Northfield, and 25-year-old Michael Amoah of Burlington. Police have not made clear how each of these drivers were involved in the crash or their condition.

Troopers were assisted by Milton Fire Department, AOT, and numerous EMS agencies.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.