BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve had a great stretch of late summer weather, but plan on some changes ahead over the next several days. An area of low pressure will approach the region by Tuesday morning bringing clouds, rain and the chance for a few thunderstorms, and ultimately some fall-like weather for the end of the week.

Clouds will thicken up by Tuesday morning with the chance of rain early on, especially in our southern areas. Rain will be scattered in the morning hours and into the afternoon with temperatures warming up through the 60s. Look for a better chance of rain and thunder during the afternoon and evening hours, when rain could fall heavy at times. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Showers will continue into Tuesday night, mainly tapering off by the start of Wednesday. Wednesday is still looking a bit unsettled with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few showers. Temperatures will make it into the upper 60s and low 70s. As the area of low pressure exits the region on Wednesday night, clouds will clear out and temperatures will cool down. We’ll be back to sunshine though the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s, with overnight lows falling well into the 40s.

