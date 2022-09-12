BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! Our stretch of decent, summer weather will continue on this first day of the new work week. Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will be running above average again. Then get ready for an active weather day on Tuesday.

A low pressure system over the Great Lakes will be drifting our way starting tonight. Showers & thunderstorms will be coming in with that system tonight and they will be on-and-off throughout the day on Tuesday, especially during the mid/late afternoon and early evening hours. That is when the brunt of the system will come through with thunderstorms, some of which could turn strong to severe with big wind gusts and heavy downpours.

As the system departs to our east, there could still be a lingering shower or two on Wednesday. Then things will clear out, but also start to cool down. It will be feeling more like fall by the end of the week despite lots of sunshine.

The last weekend of summer will feature lots of sunshine on Saturday with temperatures bouncing back up again. Then a weak frontal system may touch off some showers on Sunday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the rainy & stormy weather on Tuesday, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

