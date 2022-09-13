12 arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into Malone prison

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A dozen people face charges after New York authorities say they tried to smuggle contraband into the Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone over the weekend.

New York State Police say eight of the suspects attempted to smuggle drug paraphernalia into the prison on Saturday and were arrested. Then, four additional people were arrested by correctional officers at the facility for similar charges on Sunday.

Those facing charges include:

Micheala A. Hanley, 27, of Bronx, NY.

Valerie Alvaez, 25, of Brooklyn, NY.

Asharay L. Faulk, 29, of Yonkers, NY.

Robyn L. Wright, 33, of Brooklyn, NY.

Angelique D. Reyes-Barber, 25, of New York, NY.

Lanaya M. Richardson, 30, of Brooklyn, NY.

Serena M, Smith, 21, of Middletown, NY.

Destiny D. Lewis, 26, of Staten Island, NY.

Catherina J. Byam, 34, of Bronx, NY.

Josephine F. Schenck, 33 of Himstead, NY

Alonzo V. Jones, 34, of Brooklyn, NY.

Monica Calhoun, 35, of Rochester, NY.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 in Milton sent three people to the hospital.
Wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 sends 3 drivers to hospital
The Vermont Warden Service is investigating a hunting-related shooting incident off Main Road...
1 in critical condition following hunting-related shooting
The Vermont Health Department is investigating a cluster of patients who tested positive for...
Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Northwestern Vermont
One man was killed in an ATV rollover crash in Bristol.
Man killed in ATV rollover crash in Bristol
An elderly woman with dementia was found safe and sound on Monday after wandering away from her...
Search over: Missing Ferrisburgh woman found safe

Latest News

File photo
New York poised to strengthen oversight of nonpublic schools
Nevaeh Sheridan
Vt. authorities search for missing Franklin County teen
x
Winooski School campus almost finished; upgrades include solar panels
File photo
Union, GE reach deal for faster raises at New England plants