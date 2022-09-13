12 arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into Malone prison

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A dozen people face charges after New York authorities say they tried to smuggle contraband into the Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone over the weekend.

New York State Police say eight of the suspects attempted to smuggle drug paraphernalia into the prison on Saturday and were arrested. Then, four additional people were arrested by correctional officers at the facility for similar charges on Sunday.

Those facing charges include:

Micheala A. Hanley, 27, of Bronx, NY.

Valerie Alvaez, 25, of Brooklyn, NY.

Asharay L. Faulk, 29, of Yonkers, NY.

Robyn L. Wright, 33, of Brooklyn, NY.

Angelique D. Reyes-Barber, 25, of New York, NY.

Lanaya M. Richardson, 30, of Brooklyn, NY.

Serena M, Smith, 21, of Middletown, NY.

Destiny D. Lewis, 26, of Staten Island, NY.

Catherina J. Byam, 34, of Bronx, NY.

Josephine F. Schenck, 33 of Himstead, NY

Alonzo V. Jones, 34, of Brooklyn, NY.

Monica Calhoun, 35, of Rochester, NY.

