Bail revoked for Harmony Montgomery’s stepmom

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - The stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who vanished in 2019 will remain jailed after she failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing.

A judge on Tuesday revoked bail for 32-year-old Kayla Montgomery. She was arrested Friday. Her lawyer did not object. An arrest warrant was issued after she didn’t show up at a hearing on charges, including that she lied to state health officials about having Harmony Montgomery in her care.

Investigators believe Harmony was killed in Manchester in 2019. Her father was indicted in March on an assault charge alleging that he struck Harmony in the face in July 2019. Both Adam and Kayla Montgomery have pleaded not guilty.

