Fast food restaurants in Vermont and New Hampshire accused of violating child labor laws

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Young people have safer working conditions after fast food restaurants in our region were accused of violating child labor laws.

The U.S. Labor Department’s New England Office said it investigated Dunkin’ and McDonald’s franchise locations in Vermont and New Hampshire.

The DOL found nine McDonald’s and 12 Dunkin’ franchise locations allowed some 14 and 15-year-old workers to work beyond the number of hours federal law permits.

Additionally, some restaurants allowed them to run dangerous equipment they shouldn’t have.

Franchise owners signed compliance agreements designed to reduce future child labor violations and paid thousands in fines.

“As the labor market tightens, employers may look to younger workers to fill job vacancies. However, there are limits on what jobs young workers can perform and how often they can work,” said Wage and Hour District Director Steven McKinney in Manchester, New Hampshire.

