Growth in Hinesburg bat colony offers hope for endangered species

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The population of an endangered bat decimated by disease over the past decade appears to be coming back in Vermont, with a Hinesburg colony leading the way.

The Indiana bat population took a dive back in 2008 and 2009 due to white-nose syndrome, but a recent discovery of a Hinesburg colony with close to 700 individuals is providing some hope. State biologists say the colony is significant because there has not been a documented surviving summer colony of over 100 bats in the state since 2009. The Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Alyssa Bennett says this colony is likely doing well because they have the habitat they need and are also making use of bat houses, which is unusual for the Indiana bat. In fact, she says the colony is one of the largest they have found in the region.

“Some of the modeling has suggested that as the climate changes and warms this bat may potentially see a range shift which moves northeast. So, instead of this being the northeast corner of their population, it’s possible that parts of Vermont like this would become -- eventually in decades from now -- the center of that area. So, I think it means we should be looking northeast to see if this bat is using habitat there as well,” Bennett said.

The species, along with others, is still federally endangered. On Tuesday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced plans to place tricolored bats on the list as they continue to struggle with the disease.

