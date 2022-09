ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - History will come to life this weekend in Essex Junction.

The Vermont Living History Expo returns to the Champlain Valley Expo. The two-day event features reenactment encampments and live demos from medieval times to World War II and beyond.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with event organizer Jeff Folb for a preview.

