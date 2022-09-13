New Hampshire primary election voting beings
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Granite Staters head to the polls to choose the candidates to represent their party in November.
Polls open at various times depending on where you live. Some open at 7 am or 8 am but all have to be open by 11 am and close at 7 pm.
