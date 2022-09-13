Plattsburgh officials seek fix for discolored water

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Many Plattsburgh residents have had to deal with discolored water over the last month. While officials insist that the water is still potable, it’s left many in the community concerned and frustrated.

“You need clean water to live. If your water is contaminated with bacteria, etc., it can get people sick,” said Ryan Davies with the Clinton County Health Dept.

The city and health department say they’re taking the issue of discolored water seriously, but city officials say they still aren’t exactly sure what is causing the brown water at homes and businesses. “We’ve had a number of chemical experts in, process treatment experts in, and people like that,” said the city’s Jonathan Ruff. He says they’ve tested for bacteria and are monitoring the chlorine residual which keeps the water disinfected. All the tests have come back showing the water is safe for consumption.

Ruff says whatever caused it resulted in a three to four-inch layer of sediment in the storage tank, something that is not necessarily out of the ordinary.

The health department says they are also testing for iron, magnesium, and other metals in that sediment. “If we can figure out what the sediment consists of, we can figure out if something changed in the reservoir, did something change in filtration and what do we need to prevent it in the future,” Davies said.

They are working to clean the sediment out of the tanks by draining them. During high demand, some of the sediment is being drawn into distribution and causing the color change.

“If your water is brown, use some common sense and don’t drink it. But at the end of the day, the system is safe to drink at this current time,” Davies said.

This is happening at random and intermittently and depends on who is using the water when the sediment is passing by. Ruff says the city is working with school districts and the hospital to make sure it’s being monitored by those who use it and that anyone who uses filters -- like dialysis machines or home appliances -- should look at those, too, because they probably will need changing sooner.

The city over the next few weeks will flush the system through the fire hydrants. The fast-flowing water will help clean out the sediment but could cause also cause an increase in discoloration. “Everything we’ve seen so far leads up to believe flushing the system is going to pull all that sediment out and get rid of it,” Ruff said.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.