Police ID victim in Brattleboro fatal shooting

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have identified a Connecticut man who was fatally shot at a Brattleboro apartment complex last month.

Police were called to the Great River Terrace apartment complex on Putney Road at about 9 p.m. on August 19th after a report of an intruder being shot.

Authorities now say Michael Ledbetter Jr. of Hartford, Connecticut, was the victim.

Police have said the suspected shooter was questioned by police but he remains unidentified.

Related Story:

Man dead after Brattleboro shooting

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.