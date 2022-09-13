Police say I-89 wrong-way driver likely ‘impaired’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a wrong-way driver responsible for a three-car pile-up on I-89 Sunday night, was likely “impaired.”

Police were called to the scene on I-89 northbound in Milton around 11 p.m. They say Ernest Yangassa, 43, of South Burlington was the wrong-way driver. When troopers arrived at the scene, multiple vehicles were off the road and they had to pull the unconscious Yangassa out of a burning car. He remains hospitalized Tuesday with serious injuries.

Police say Nathan Mason, 19, of Georgia, Vt., was one of three teens in a second car and that he also remains hospitalized with serious injuries. The driver of the third car, Michael Amoah, 25, of Burlington, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Police say the investigation continues and that charges are likely.

