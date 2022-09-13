Union, GE reach deal for faster raises at New England plants

File photo
File photo(Steven Senne | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN, Mass. (AP) - The largest union representing workers for General Electric Co. says it’s reached an agreement with the company to speed up raises for workers at a Massachusetts aviation plant.

Under the deal, workers would be eligible for raises sooner and could reach the top pay rate after six years of work, instead of as many as 10 required under the old system.

The tentative agreement first reported Tuesday by The Associated Press must be ratified by workers in a vote set for later this month.

Some 540 workers will see their pay go up, or become eligible for raises sooner, if the agreement is approved.

IUE-CWA Local 201, the union that negotiated the deal, said GE implemented the same accelerated raise schedule this summer at non-union plants in Rutland, Vermont, and Hooksett, N.H.

The union called the deal a “massive win” for workers, especially as they are dealing with higher living costs brought on by inflation.

“As we prepare to negotiate our national union contract for GE workers across the country, this sends a powerful message to the company that we can organize effectively against stagnating wages and keep good jobs in our community,” union president Adam Kaszynski said in a statement emailed to the AP.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 in Milton sent three people to the hospital.
Wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 sends 3 drivers to hospital
The Vermont Warden Service is investigating a hunting-related shooting incident off Main Road...
1 in critical condition following hunting-related shooting
The Vermont Health Department is investigating a cluster of patients who tested positive for...
Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Northwestern Vermont
One man was killed in an ATV rollover crash in Bristol.
Man killed in ATV rollover crash in Bristol
An elderly woman with dementia was found safe and sound on Monday after wandering away from her...
Search over: Missing Ferrisburgh woman found safe

Latest News

Kayla Montgomery/File
Bail revoked for Harmony Montgomery’s stepmom
-The Winooski School’s campus is nearly complete following a massive makeover.
Winooski School campus almost finished, including hundreds of solar panels
-The Winooski School’s campus is nearly complete following a massive makeover.
Winooski School campus almost finished, including hundreds of solar panels
Young people have safer working conditions after fast food restaurants in our region are...
Vt., NH fast food chains fined for violating child labor laws