Vt. authorities search for missing Franklin County teen

GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Franklin County teen.

Police say they received a call at 1 a.m. that Nevaeh Sheridan, 14, of Georgia was missing. Family members say she was last seen on Reynolds Road in Georgia around 2 p.m. Monday

Sheridan is described as 5-foot-2, with a slim build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or submit a tip online.

