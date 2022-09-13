Vt. authorities search for missing Franklin County teen

Nevaeh Sheridan
Nevaeh Sheridan(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Franklin County teen.

Police say they received a call at 1 a.m. that Nevaeh Sheridan, 14, of Georgia was missing. Family members say she was last seen on Reynolds Road in Georgia around 2 p.m. Monday

Sheridan is described as 5-foot-2, with a slim build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or submit a tip online.

