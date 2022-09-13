Vt. ed officials offer guidance on funding of students attending independent, religious schools

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont tax dollars can now fund religious instruction in schools following this summer’s landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Now, the Vermont Agency of Education is offering new guidance on how districts should proceed.

The High Court in June ruled in a Maine case, Carson V. Mackin, that public districts can’t exclude religious schools from a program that offers tuition aid for private education.

Vermont has a similar system where students in some rural communities that do not have high schools can attend another school. These students live in so-called school “choice towns,” which give students a voucher to attend public, private, or independent schools. Under this ruling, that now will include religious schools.

In a letter to school administrators Tuesday, Vt. Education Secretary Dan French says school districts are not allowed to deny payments to religious independent schools as long as they are meeting educational quality standards.

