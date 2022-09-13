Vt. ed officials offer guidance on funding of students attending independent, religious schools

File photo
File photo
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont tax dollars can now fund religious instruction in schools following this summer’s landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Now, the Vermont Agency of Education is offering new guidance on how districts should proceed.

The High Court in June ruled in a Maine case, Carson V. Mackin, that public districts can’t exclude religious schools from a program that offers tuition aid for private education.

Vermont has a similar system where students in some rural communities that do not have high schools can attend another school. These students live in so-called school “choice towns,” which give students a voucher to attend public, private, or independent schools. Under this ruling, that now will include religious schools.

In a letter to school administrators Tuesday, Vt. Education Secretary Dan French says school districts are not allowed to deny payments to religious independent schools as long as they are meeting educational quality standards.

Related Stories:

New York poised to strengthen oversight of nonpublic schools

SCOTUS ruling forces Vt. lawmakers to make tough choices on school funding

High Court ruling sets up clash in Vermont education funding

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 in Milton sent three people to the hospital.
Wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 sends 3 drivers to hospital
The Vermont Warden Service is investigating a hunting-related shooting incident off Main Road...
1 in critical condition following hunting-related shooting
The Vermont Health Department is investigating a cluster of patients who tested positive for...
Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Northwestern Vermont
Climate migrators continue to flock to Vermont but no one is tracking why they come here.
No one tracking why climate migrators are moving to Vermont
One man was killed in an ATV rollover crash in Bristol.
Man killed in ATV rollover crash in Bristol

Latest News

File photo
Jewish group claims UVM students discriminated against over support for Israel
The 2nd Annual Vermont Living History Expo returns to the Champlain Valley Expo this weekend.
History reenactors to take over Champlain Expo
MM
History reenactors to take over Champlain Expo
A wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 in Milton sent three people to the hospital.
Police say I-89 wrong-way driver likely ‘impaired’
File photo
Growth in Hinesburg bat colony offers hope for endangered species