Winooski School campus almost finished, including hundreds of solar panels

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) -The Winooski School’s campus is nearly complete following a massive makeover.

Not only did organizers re-do the school from the inside out they’re adding hundreds of solar panels to reduce their carbon footprint and cut costs.

The roof of the school building is attached to the energy grid with almost 1,900 solar panels. SunCommon, the company that installed the panels said these solar panels create the equivalent of roughly 100-homes-worth of power.

Schools use a lot of energy and Winooski says they felt it was appropriate to go solar during their massive renovation.

The rest of the building construction, including the main lobby, library, and some offices are scheduled to be completed by October 24.

Winooski Schools Superintendent Sean McMannon says the project was funded in part by a nearly $60M bond in 2019 and more recently a 2.25% maximum loan from the USDA.

“We had some delays, but very few it’s pretty miraculous in a COVID environment. And we were able to nearly complete this project,” said McMannon

And the building isn’t the only thing nearing completion, the installation of a 750-kilowatt solar panel system with almost 1,900 modules is 80% up and running, as well.

McMannon said the choice to go solar has been a priority since 2017 when a needs assessment determined the school needed an upgrade for centralized heating, ventilation, AC, and lighting.

“Lots of different electrical needs. And over the course of a year, the solar panels would allow us to offset up to 97% of that cost,” said McMannon.

Schools use a lot of energy. But not every school is ready or able to make the switch.

“Winooski was in the right place in its construction project to say, okay, yeah, we can make our roof ready for solar because we’re already putting on a new roof. And a lot of Vermont schools aren’t at that point and we have a lot of aging schools stuck in Vermont,” said Mike McCarthy with SunCommon.

Mike McCarthy of SunCommon, the company installing the $1.3M project, said the project is expected to offset a little more than $100,000 a year of credit to their utility cost. He said they’ll expect the outcome of the panels to vary predictably every year leaving some wiggle room for the weather.

“It’ll push more power than the school’s consuming back out onto the grid,” said McCarthy.

The Winooski Schools is in a unique situation because this building hosts nearly 900 Pre-K to 12th graders on one campus, emphasizing the need for seamless and centralized solar and other systems. SunCommon said when there’s bad weather or snow on the panels the school will use traditional electricity from the grid.

