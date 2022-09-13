BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Periods of heavy rain Tuesday night will taper to showers by morning. Rain will fall heavy at times into the overnight hours. Be sure not to cross any water-covered roadways. Tuesday will start with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of lingering showers, but skies will begin to clear up heading into the afternoon. Skies will become partly sunny with cooler temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

We’ll be back to some sunshine for the second half of the week. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny from Thursday into Saturday. It will be feeling a bit like fall with highs only in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Dewpoints will be very low as well, allowing temperatures to drop during the overnight hours. We’ll be waking up to temperatures in the upper 30s to upper 40s through Friday morning.

Saturday will be the nicer of the two weekend days. After a partly sunny day on Saturday, clouds will thicken up on Sunday with rain showers developing late in the day on Sunday. Temperatures will be a little warmer for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s. Showers, and the chance of a thunderstorm or two will continue into Monday. We can plan on drier and warmer weather for the middle to end of next week. Skies are looking partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

