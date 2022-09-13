BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! After a nice, long stretch of delightful late summer weather, we are in for an active weather day today as a slow-moving, sprawling low pressure system comes through from west to east.

There will be a few bouts of showers & thunderstorms during the morning hours, but the brunt of this system will be pushing through during the mid/late afternoon and early evening hours. There could be some locally heavy downpours which could lead to some minor flooding problems. Also, thunderstorms could kick up some strong, gusty winds which could be possibly damaging.

This will all taper down to just a few showers overnight, mainly near the Canadian border. Then this storm system will be out of here.

Wednesday will be the start of another stretch of nice, mainly sunny, weather. But instead of high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s like we have had recently, they will be in the low-to-mid-60s at the end of the week for most of us. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 40s, with some 30s in the usual cold pockets.

The last weekend of summer will start out with a lot of sunshine on Saturday, and it will be a little warmer, too. By the end of the weekend and into the start of next week, a frontal system could bring the chance for a few showers. And it will be warming back up to those upper 70s and low 80s again. Summer is hanging on tight!

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the storms that come through here today. We will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

