The best way to put a crying baby to sleep, according to scientists

Want to stop your baby from crying? Scientists found the best way to do it.
Want to stop your baby from crying? Scientists found the best way to do it.(Pixabay via MGN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here is the best way to get a baby to stop crying, according to science.

Hold the baby and walk around for five minutes. Then sit with the baby for five to eight minutes. Finally, put the baby in the crib.

According to a new study in the journal, Current Biology, that is the best way to get a baby to stop crying and sleep.

Researchers compared infant reactions to four scenarios to come up with the formula.

They say skipping the sitting part makes it harder for babies to sleep, and by extension, their parents.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

M&T bank sign
M&T Bank merger sparks complaints from customers
Young people have safer working conditions after fast food restaurants in our region are...
Vt., NH fast food chains fined for violating child labor laws
Climate migrators continue to flock to Vermont but no one is tracking why they come here.
No one tracking why climate migrators are moving to Vermont
A Vermont school that had trouble finding a paraeducator for one student at the beginning of...
Vt. education secretary says schools must meet requirements despite staffing shortages
Nevaeh Sheridan
Missing Franklin County teen found safe

Latest News

The first national rail strike in about 30 years could start Friday.
Businesses, White House plan for possible rail strike Friday
The first national rail strike in about 30 years could start Friday.
Rail strike threatens to unleash national consequences
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Izium on Wednesday. The city had recently been...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visits recently retaken, devastated city
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
Day 2 of jury deliberations at R. Kelly’s child porn trial