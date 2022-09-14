‘Big bad wolf’? Police capture pet wolf spotted near daycare

Police in Oklahoma say they helped capture a pet wolf that was spotted near a daycare.
Police in Oklahoma say they helped capture a pet wolf that was spotted near a daycare.(Oklahoma City Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - Police officers in Oklahoma said they spotted a rare pet roaming the streets on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said officers helped capture a pet wolf that was reported as a lost animal.

According to the police department, a resident reported the pet, which is 85% wolf and 15% Alaskan Malamute, missing before it was seen near a daycare.

Officers said the “big bad wolf” was instead a “cuddly puppy” as they reunited the animal with its owner safe and sound.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 in Milton sent three people to the hospital.
Wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 sends 3 drivers to hospital
The Vermont Warden Service is investigating a hunting-related shooting incident off Main Road...
1 in critical condition following hunting-related shooting
The Vermont Health Department is investigating a cluster of patients who tested positive for...
Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Northwestern Vermont
Climate migrators continue to flock to Vermont but no one is tracking why they come here.
No one tracking why climate migrators are moving to Vermont
M&T bank sign
M&T Bank merger sparks complaints from customers

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Two women accused of stabbing man who they were both dating
A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
College evacuated in Boston; 1 reported injured after blast
Ken Starr, who led the Whitewater investigation of former President Bill Clinton, has died at...
Ken Starr, whose probe led to Clinton impeachment, dies at age 76
Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teen who says she stabbed and killed a man who raped her, has received a...
Teen avoids jail time after admitting to killing alleged rapist