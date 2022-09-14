Burlington man attacked in City Hall Park

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “I’m in the town I call home - I should be able to walk through city hall park...and feel safe” said Jason Osterhout.

Long time Burlington resident, Jason Osterhout says while on his way to work Tuesday morning, he was assaulted.

Osterhout says a woman punched him in the face. He says he has never has interactions with her before. He believes he believe she is part of the homeless community that congregates in the park.

“I just asked her if her dog needed help with some food cause it looked skinny and malnourished” said Osterhout.

Osterhout is a dog owner too and says he was trying to do something nice.

“I wasn’t attacking her or attacking how she is unable to take care of her dog it was more of a suggestion or even hey - here is 10 bucks.”

After the woman allegedly attacked him, Osterhout says a man when approached him and relied on his experience as a bouncer to diffuse the situation.

“I was trying to deescalate - talk the situation down - which T thought was going ok.”

He says the man continued to threaten him and then punched him in the face. “I had quite a bit of blood running down my face.” Osterhout says he never threatened them or took a swing at anybody. He just walked away nursing his wounds.

Burlington Police confirmed they are investigating the incident and no arrests have been made. Acting Chief Jon Murad was not available for an interview.

He says that a quick preliminary search in 2021 -- police responded to 207 incidents in City Hall Park. So far this year, the number is 329.

No matter the numbers -- this long time resident says city hall park is a place he doesn’t want to go back to -- and something needs to change.

“I personally would not take my kids down to city hall park” adds Osterhout.

