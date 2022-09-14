Campaign 2022: New Hampshire Primary Race

CONCORD, NH. (WCAX) - Senator Maggie Hassan is declared the winner in the race for U.S. Senate in Tuesday’s primary election.

With 68% reporting and 94% of the vote, Democratic Incumbent, Maggie Hassan, scored nearly 60,000 votes.

Its a neck and neck race for the republican side for U.S. Senate. Donald Bolduc has 38% of the votes against Chuck Morse, with 34% of the votes, with 66% reporting.

The Republican race for U.S. House -- still tight with 64% reporting. George Hansel and Robert Burns both have 32% of the votes.

Incumbent Governor Chris Sununu is declared the winner in the race for New Hampshire’s Governor. He was up against Karen Testerman, Thaddeus Riley, and Julian Acciard.

He got 79% of the votes, with 70% reporting.

