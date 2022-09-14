Esports arena at Champlain College to open

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A state-of-the-art cyber sports arena is opening soon for Champlain College students.

The esports arena will open Thursday from 3:30 pm - 5 pm at the Miller Center Lakeside campus in Burlington.

School leaders say it will be a space where Champlain’s varsity and club esports will gain experience in the multi-billion dollar video game industry.

The industry is growing and Vermont now has seven high school clubs across the state. Champlain Valley Union High School recently launched its own esports program that members and coaches hope will go varsity before long.

