Feeding Chittenden launches online ordering

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity Wednesday officially launched their Food Access Network, a program started during the pandemic that offers online ordering of food.

Officials say the goal is to reach more people in the Champlain Valley with the food they need by offering online ordering, increased delivery, and satellite food access sites.

Rob Meehan, the director of Feeding Chittenden, says now that the program has officially launched, he expects it is here to stay. “How do we reach people we are not reaching? And so that is really what today’s conversation is about -- is build a network where everyone in Vermont has access to food, and we believe it will continue to ripple across the state,” he said.

One of the successful arms of the network so far is its online food shopping option. Participants currently need to gain access through an authorized person, like a health care provider or a network partner.

