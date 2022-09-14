FEMA awards Vt. $1.9M for relocating VSH patients after Irene

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Eleven years after Tropical Storm Irene flooded the Vermont State Hospital in Waterbury, FEMA this week officially awarded the state nearly $1.9 million for relocating those patients.

The funding is meant to reimburse the state for the costs of relocating patients to a temporary mental health facility in Morrisville and other locations. It will go to the Department of Buildings and General Services.

In all, FEMA has given Vermont nearly $209 million to help recover from the storm.

