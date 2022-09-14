Fmr. Williston Officer stripped of his credentials

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Former Williston police officer is stripped of his credentials for violating fair and impartial policing policies.

The Vermont Criminal Justice Council announced Tuesday it voted nearly unanimously to revoke Travis Trybulski’s certification.

Trybulski will never be able to work in Vermont law enforcement again.

The council says the violation happened in February 2021 -- involving a motor vehicle stop.

His decertification will also be added to a national registry of police officers -- who lost their credentials -- due to misconduct.

