Former North Country reporter shares stories from the front lines in Ukraine

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Russia’s war against Ukraine is more than six months old and NPR reporter Brian Mann has covered the conflict from the front lines. Reporter Kelly O’Brien spoke with the former North Country Public Radio journalist about what he’s seen and why people in this country should still care about the fight.

“Primarily what I do is I focus on addiction and the opioid epidemic,” said NPR reporter Brian Mann. “I also do a lot of crisis reporting. I go to disaster areas, mass shootings, things where things are unraveling.”

That experience is what lead the long-time North Country Public Radio reporter to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine. Since the war started in March, he has returned twice to cover the refugee crisis and the impact of Russian missiles targeted at civilian populations. But his main focus has been the battlefield.

“It became clearer and clearer to me, as a reporter, that in order for there to be a diplomatic solution or some kind of resolution to this war, first, the battlefield was going to define where that was going to go,” Mann said.

He would go as close to the front lines as the Ukrainian military would let him, working with soldiers on various fronts. “Taking me to their trenches, taking me to the places where they fought down in bunkers when they were under attack from the Russians,” Mann said.

He said all of the soldiers were welcoming and that the situation they are facing in trying to save their homeland is a nightmare. “I don’t think it’s editorializing to say the courage and strength that I saw there was remarkable. Remember, a lot of these men and the women who are supporting the front-line troops, these were civilians a short time ago. These were people who were journalists, working as plumbers, doctors, and now suddenly they are in a war condition that is really like something you would see in World War I,” Mann said.

He lived through the dangers of being surrounded by Russian tanks and having a rocket hit a school his team was bunkered in. He says those realities are what people living in Ukraine face day after day. “There were really scary moments but we worked very carefully to try and keep our team as safe as possible,” Mann said.

He and his team were in a car wreck on the front lines after trying to flee from an enemy drone. Their car lost control and hit a tree, which landed him in a Ukrainian military hospital with a broken leg. Despite continuing to recover from the injury, Mann says he hopes to make it back to the front lines. “It felt meaningful to me. There was never a time when I was in one of these situations -- sitting in a bomb shelter in a basement with water dripping, shells exploding -- where I didn’t think this is important to do,” he said.

Mann says what’s happening in Ukraine continues to matter and is going to have an effect on the entire world. He says it should also cause everyone here to take notice of the rights and freedoms -- including fair elections -- we all share that are not available in places like Russia and China. “I think this is part of a global conversation about where democracy is going to go,” Mann said.

