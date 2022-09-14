Hardwick man pleads guilty to trooper excavator assault

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Hardwick father Wednesday admitted he used his excavator to try to stop troopers from arresting his son.

The June incident at a home on Scott Road was captured on a trooper’s dashboard video. Police say what should have been an easy arrest turned into mayhem, with Wayne Tallman swinging the machine’s bucket at troopers when they tried to arrest his son, Brian, for burglary and assault.

Tallman has pleaded guilty to three felony charges in connection with the excavator attack. He got four years probation and 90 days in jail. But with credit for time served, he’s now out. Under the plea deal, the judge also ordered that Tallman not use an excavator unless he’s supervised. The troopers were not hurt but wanted Tallman to serve more time.

