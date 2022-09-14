Industrial Hemp Company buys Proctor Facility

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PROCTOR, Vt. (WCAX) - An industrial hemp company now owns the former Vermont Marble Company.

Channel Three first told you about the deal last year. The preservation trust of Vermont bought the 80,000 square foot facility in Proctor a decade ago.

Now they are giving it to cousins -- Brandon McFarlane and Travis Samuels -- who own Zion Growers.

They plan to work with local farmers, storing hemp bales in the Proctor facility, and processing it into herd, a woodchip-like substance and fiber.

