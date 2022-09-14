Jack Hanson leaving Burlington City Council

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Progressive Burlington city councilor Jack Hanson is stepping away from his seat.

Hanson made the announcement on his public Facebook page Tuesday saying he’s going to apply for a job within the Burlington Electric Department.

The position, a net zero project and equity analyst was created by the city council in June -- which sparked Hanson’s interest.

It’s not a signed deal yet but the purpose of the job is to push Burlington away from using fossil fuels. Something Hanson is passionate about.

“For me this is a dream job -- dream opportunity. And so I’m going for it. I think I’m well qualified and I’ll put my best foot forward. You know if I don’t get it, ill find other ways to continuing doing this work. I’ll put my best foot forward. You know if I don’t get it, ill find other ways to continuing doing this work” said Hanson.

Hanson has served on the council since 2019. Now it’s up to the mayor to call a special election to find a replacement.

