Longo picked for BTV airport director
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Weinberger has announced his pick for Burlington International Airport director.
The mayor tapped current acting director Nic Longo for the job. Longo, who has been with the airport since 2013 and has spent his career working in aviation, rose to the acting director role after former longtime director Gene Richards was ousted following accusations of a hostile work environment.
Longo was chosen out of 20 applicants. He says he’s excited to take this next step.
Related Stories:
Former BTV airport director sues city to get job back
Airport commission meets following firing of director
Gene Richards voted out as Burlington airport director
Burlington City Council to hold termination hearing for airport director
Beleaguered airport director to face City Council next week to keep job
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.