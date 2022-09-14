Longo picked for BTV airport director

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Weinberger has announced his pick for Burlington International Airport director.

The mayor tapped current acting director Nic Longo for the job. Longo, who has been with the airport since 2013 and has spent his career working in aviation, rose to the acting director role after former longtime director Gene Richards was ousted following accusations of a hostile work environment.

Longo was chosen out of 20 applicants. He says he’s excited to take this next step.

Related Stories:

Former BTV airport director sues city to get job back

Airport commission meets following firing of director

Gene Richards voted out as Burlington airport director

Burlington City Council to hold termination hearing for airport director

Beleaguered airport director to face City Council next week to keep job

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

M&T bank sign
M&T Bank merger sparks complaints from customers
Young people have safer working conditions after fast food restaurants in our region are...
Vt., NH fast food chains fined for violating child labor laws
A Vermont school that had trouble finding a paraeducator for one student at the beginning of...
Vt. education secretary says schools must meet requirements despite staffing shortages
Climate migrators continue to flock to Vermont but no one is tracking why they come here.
No one tracking why climate migrators are moving to Vermont
Nevaeh Sheridan
Missing Franklin County teen found safe

Latest News

DFR has quietly been probing crypto companies for securities compliance issues that federal...
With latest probe, Vermont Is playing an outsize role in regulating cryptocurrency
SDF
With latest probe, Vermont Is playing an outsize role in regulating cryptocurrency
SDF
STOLENCHAMPSIGN5
SDF
Vermont Climate Council takes on role of biomass energy production
sdf
Hardwick man pleads guilty to trooper excavator assault