Longo picked for BTV airport director

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Weinberger has announced his pick for Burlington International Airport director.

The mayor tapped current acting director Nic Longo for the job. Longo, who has been with the airport since 2013 and has spent his career working in aviation, rose to the acting director role after former longtime director Gene Richards was ousted following accusations of a hostile work environment.

Longo was chosen out of 20 applicants. He says he’s excited to take this next step.

