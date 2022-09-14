Man sexually abused children at home daycare for 5 years, deputies say

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Lance Johnson, 25, sexually assaulted children multiple times between 2013 and 2018. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A South Carolina man is facing charges after officials said he sexually abused multiple children at a home daycare service that was run by one of his relatives.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Lance Curtis Johnson, 25, sexually assaulted children multiple times over a five-year period between 2013 and 2018. A victim first made a report to the sheriff’s office this August, which prompted an investigation.

According to arrest warrants, Johnson forced girls as young as 8 years old to perform sex acts on him.

Deputies said the alleged assaults happened at a home where the children were being babysat while their parents went to work.

Johnson is charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age, two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years of age, and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

Investigators are concerned there may be more victims. Anyone with information is urged to call 864-467-4704.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

M&T bank sign
M&T Bank merger sparks complaints from customers
Young people have safer working conditions after fast food restaurants in our region are...
Vt., NH fast food chains fined for violating child labor laws
A Vermont school that had trouble finding a paraeducator for one student at the beginning of...
Vt. education secretary says schools must meet requirements despite staffing shortages
Climate migrators continue to flock to Vermont but no one is tracking why they come here.
No one tracking why climate migrators are moving to Vermont
Nevaeh Sheridan
Missing Franklin County teen found safe

Latest News

Stephen Broderick enters the 299th District Courtroom to plead guilty and receive a sentence...
Ex-deputy gets life for killing ex-wife, stepdaughter, stepdaughter’s boyfriend
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
R. Kelly convicted on multiple counts, acquitted of trial fixing
FILE - Alex Jones is expected to testify eventually but hasn’t attended the trial so far.
Infowars rep: ‘False statements’ on Sandy Hook shooting
A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial...
Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as crowds pay respects