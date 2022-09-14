NH Primary: ‘The MAGA vote triumphed’

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Republican voters in New Hampshire sent a clear message during Tuesday’s primary -- The Trump wing of the party continues to be a political force.

The former president narrowly lost New Hampshire in 2016 by just a couple thousand votes. He blamed that loss on election fraud. In 2020, Trump did much worse, losing the state by nearly 60,000 votes, and again blamed that loss on debunked claims of widespread cheating. But during Tuesday’s 2022 primary, there was no doubt Trump’s influence at the ballot box was still being felt in the Granite State.

“The MAGA vote triumphed,” said Dartmouth College government professor Linda Fowler.

Republican voters chose candidates from the Trump wing of the party in New Hampshire’s 1st and 2nd Congressional districts, along with their party nominee for Senate. But it’s not unusual for voters to move to the left or right during primaries, according to Fowler. “Extreme candidates are always advantages in primaries, particularly when you have multi-candidates,” she said.

Republican Don Bolduc will now go head-to-head with incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan and businessman Robert Burns will challenge incumbent Democrat Rep. Annie Kuster. It’s now up to each candidate to court independent voters, New Hampshire’s largest voting block. The attacks have already begun.

Hassan tweeted: “Election denier Don Bolduc is officially my opponent. He supports ending Social Security and decimating Medicare, and would vote for a nationwide abortion ban. Bolduc is too extreme for New Hampshire.”

Election denier Don Bolduc is officially my opponent. He supports ending Social Security and decimating Medicare, and would vote for a nationwide abortion ban.



Bolduc is too extreme for New Hampshire. — Maggie Hassan (@Maggie_Hassan) September 14, 2022

Bolduc wrote: “Thank you @NHGOP! We’re one step closer towards defeating @SenatorHassan, flipping the Senate and bringing an Outsider to DC to fight for Granite Staters.”

Thank you, @NHGOP!



We’re one step closer towards defeating @SenatorHassan, flipping the Senate and bringing an Outsider to DC to fight for Granite Staters!



Looking forward to continue my campaign for #NHSEN the true New Hampshire way. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/mxiSLDPjWw — Don Bolduc (@GenDonBolduc) September 14, 2022

Republicans will have a very popular governor at the top of the ticket for the general election. “You look at the gubernatorial primary and Sununu won overwhelmingly, so I think it is a very mixed message in terms of reading the state in how much it wants to invest in the MAGA ideology,” Fowler said.

Bolduc rallied his base on the campaign trail by railing against the establishment, including Sununu. Sununu, in turn, backed Bolduc’s opponent.

“Most voters realize that Sununu is a very moderate Republican,” said Michael Demars, a Bolduc supporter from the Claremont area. He says the party will eventually come together. “That Bolduc and Sununu might have some differences and occasionally have a little bit of a spat doesn’t really surprise us.”

Many experts say the results of the primary are exactly what Democrats had hoped for. Congresswoman Kuster spoke to that point at a recent event in Lebanon. “I expect the Democrats to do very well in November because so many people, like people here in New Hampshire, don’t have an option on the Republican ticket,” she said.

Millions of dollars are likely to flow into the state from outside groups for both Democrats and Republicans. The incumbents will have the advantage when it comes to name recognition considering the general election is now just eight weeks away.

Related Stories:

New Hampshire GOP tilts to the right with Tuesday primary victories

New Hampshire primary voters weigh in ahead of key midterms

Primary Preview: NH 2nd Congressional District

Primary Preview: The race for New Hampshire governor

Primary Preview: The race for US Senate in New Hampshire

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.