Organization helping Vermonters overcome substance use problem turns one

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Jenna’s Promise helps Vermonters recover from substance use disorder by providing workforce development, sober housing, and financial assistance.

WCAX has been following the story of Jenna’s Promise since 2019 when Johnson native Jenna Tatro died from an overdose.

Her family created the nonprofit that just reached its one-year anniversary.

Data from the Vermont Health Department shows a record 215 Vermonters died in part due to opioids in 2021.

The most recent data available shows there have been 77 opioid-related deaths this year just through May.

The Tatro family is trying to reduce that number and says they’re proud of the people they’ve helped so far but know there’s more work to be done.

Hailey Wilkins says she was in active addiction for most of her adult life.

She began working with Jenna’s Promise, the substance use disorder treatment hub for women, a little over a year ago after returning from an out-of-state rehab center.

“A great way to keep me sober is by giving back and helping other people,” said Wilkins in an interview.

Through Jenna’s Promise, Wilkins attends meetings, mentors the twelve recovery residents, and is now a leader at the JPs Promising Goods, a surplus goods store in Johnson, Vermont.

The store is one of a few businesses part of Jenna’s Promise’s workforce development program which helps people in recovery get back on their feet and get work experience.

“Being an addict and being an early recovery, It’s hard to get back out in some real world. And here, my coworker and I all understand addiction we understand early recovery. And I feel positive about like what I do and how the insight like how I can help,” said Wilkins.

In the year Jenna’s Promise has opened its doors, co-founder Greg Tatro says they’ve helped more than 100 Vermonters, whether they came to an event at the community space called ‘Jenna’s House,’ attended a meeting, or were a resident.

“When they get here and they’re in pretty rough shape, some level so as we give them time we see progress and natural person, you start to see the person again,” said Greg Tatro with Jenna’s Promise.

This year, Jenna’s Promise has hosted dozens of events, and meetings. Co-founders Gregory and Amy Tatro say there’s always a waitlist for resident beds.

They’re also looking to expand a program for men too.

The non-profit partnered with the North Central Vermont Recovery Center for aspects of the program including one for parents which has doubled in size over the past few months.

Tatro notes the more and more people that walk through their doors the more it emphasizes the need for programs like this in Vermont.

“This is just the beginning of addressing this crisis across the state and across the nation. And the way we’ve been doing it hasn’t worked. And so, you know, we might not know all the answers, but we’re trying to kind of create an answer through this experience,” said Gregory Tatro with Jenna’s Promise.

And as the opioid crisis rages on in Vermont this family says they’re just getting started.

“We’re still losing. So and I don’t really like losing. So you know, we’re gonna keep doing the best we can to save every person,” said Greg Tatro.

And there’s a lot ahead for Jenna’s Promise, too. They are now selling the coffee they roast, and will be opening up a coffee shop downtown Johnson as another employment option for their workforce development program.

The family also said they’re looking to add more beds to their resident program once they can improve staffing levels.

For more information on Jenna’s Promise visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.